Salvador Illa left the Ministry of Health to return the PSC to its former role and influence to “procés” and lead the socialists to be the most voted force in Catalonia. The choice of Pedro Sánchez to remove Miquel Iceta and put the manager of the pandemic as the head of the list went as well as they could hope for in Ferraz. The Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya (PSC-PSOE) at the end of this chronicle would have won the elections, at least in votes, as it did in 1999 and 2003. Of course, by a narrow margin, if not a triple technical tie, with ERC and Junts. The regional elections had never been so at odds with this 13th regional election appointment.

The ‘Illa effect’ worked. And it is that he not only managed to get the PSC out of the pit of the 17 deputies of 2017 that had made him the fourth force of Parliament, relegating him to an almost irrelevant position of force that he had never had before in democracy. This Sunday, the Socialists, without reaching the historic results of 2006 with 36 deputies, almost they doubled the number of representatives to 33 representatives. The Illa socialists were the most voted and after 40 years they managed to break the hegemony Convergència i Unió-Junts and after the brief parenthesis of Citizens from the last appointment with the polls.

Of course, the victory of the PSC, as assumed from the beginning in Ferraz, will not be decisive to form a government because the Socialists, in reality, were entangled in the feared triple tie with those of Père Aragonès and Laura Borràs. The pull of Illa – they ended up recognizing this electoral night in Ferraz – however, did not manage to work the miracle of achieving an incontestable progressive majority, but it did put the PSC back at the center of the «political board» of Catalonia.

«I asked that they vote with hope, which is always stronger than hatred and fear. You have to turn the page to write a new story. I want to announce tonight that I will present myself for the investiture as president of the Generalitat »Illa said at the subsequent press conference after the electoral recount. «Change has come to Catalonia to stay. The victory is a great step forward, the change is unstoppable. There is a feeling of a majority reunion. Yes, Spain wants Catalonia; Yes, Catalonia wants Spain, “said the former Minister of Health.

The candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat for the PSC, Salvador Illa, celebrates the electoral results today Sunday at the headquarters of the Socialist Party in Barcelona / EFE

What no one doubted this election night is that Illa made a good part of the terrible hit of Ciudadanos. With the arrival of Illa at the last minute at the top of the list, the PSC once again became the great agglutination of the moderate non-nationalist vote, although the total of thirty deputies lost by the orange formation was not taken to the bag. Even so, more than a fortnight of Inés Arrimadas’s deputies were ‘passed’ to Illa in 2017.