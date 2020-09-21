These centers will be open until the end of winter, 6 days a week, initially for priority people.

In order to facilitate access to tests, the Île-de-France ARS will open 20 permanent Covid-19 screening and diagnostic centers over the next 15 days. They will be open until the end of winter, 6 days a week, initially for priority people.

>> INFOGRAPHICS. Covid-19: when to take a PCR test … and when is it better to abstain?

“We can do 500 to 1,500 tests per day on these different screening centers”, announces Aurélien Rousseau, the director general of the ARS of Île-de-France, guest of franceinfo. “Since the end of June, we have made a very significant increase in the number of tests. We were doing 45,000 per week at the end of June, we did 230,000 last week”, he explains. With these new center openings, “we made the choice to absolutely keep the 24-hour deadline”.

Seven centers will open on Tuesday, September 22. Four in Paris in the 4th, 13th, 15th and 19th arrondissements. Two in Yvelines, in Trappes and Mantes-la-Jolie. One in the Val-de-Marne, in Vitry-sur-Seine. An eighth will open Tuesday in Paris in the 18th arrondissement. The following will be operational during the week: Paris (17th), Melun and Serris (Seine-et-Marne), Evry and Massy (Essonne), Issy-les-Moulineaux and La Défense (Hauts-de-Seine) ), Saint-Denis and Bondy (Seine-Saint-Denis), Fontenay-sous-Bois (Val-de-Marne) and Cergy and Argenteuil (Val-d’Oise).

“I hope we will multiply the number of tests” and “leverage our strengths”, declares on franceinfo the health assistant at the town hall of Paris Anne Souyris. “Frankly I hope that we will multiply the number of tests and that with antigenic tests (PCR) and saliva tests we will be able to really multiply our strengths. It is very important”, she says because “speed is mandatory” so that “these tests are useful”.

In the morning, therefore, only people who have a prescription from their doctor, who have been declared official contact cases and have been contacted by the ARS or the CPAM, and nursing staff can come. “It’s only to have faster lines” for priority people, “It’s complicated not to make this difference, as there is currently a shortage. There, it is a way of being able to ensure to respond to emergencies and also to respond to all comers”, she believes.

People sometimes waited a week and sometimes even longer for their results, which doesn’t mean anything.Anne Souyristo franceinfo

Anne Souyris affirms that the laboratories are committed to processing the tests within 48 hours and therefore to limiting the number of tests to their actual processing capacities. “This contract, we’ll see if it will be respected but in any case it was absolutely essential, it was impossible to continue like that”, she adds.

Each of these centers will be able to perform around 500 tests per day. The health assistant at the mayor of Paris recognizes that “it will not be enough” to unclog laboratories, but “It is a rise in power. This is what we have been asking the mayor of Paris for months. The objective is to have them in each arrondissement, and not just six. I hope that we will be able, with the new categories of tests, to have really 17 centers in Paris. This is essential if we want to really deal with the issue and ensure that people can protect themselves and others. “