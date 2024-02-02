Ilaria Salis and her imprisonment in chains come to the attention of the European Parliament. The case will open the work of the Chamber during next week's plenary session. With a last-minute change to the agenda, the Social Democrat group managed to insert the new point, which no group opposed, however, which is the one with which the session will open.

It is on the initiative of the Italian delegation of the group, the Democratic Party, that the first debate (5 pm on February 5) was obtained precisely on the Italian teacher accused of attacking far-right sympathizers in Budapest, for which the prosecutor's office he asked for 11 years in prison.





Ilaria Salis, chains on hands and feet. The father: "Torture to make her confess". And Meloni calls Orban

The Russian sees Ilaria Salis' father: "House arrest, perhaps in the embassy. Do I defend anti-fascist? The protection of rights counts"

The treatment of prisoners in Hungarian prisons in general and that of Salis more specifically is contested. Taking inspiration from the news events of the last few days, and the images of the accused in court with chains and a leather leash, we now want to shed light on a European Union member country already at the center of censorship by the European Parliament.





Salis case, a video exonerates Ilaria in the attack on the Lega gazebo in 2017. Salvini: "It's absurd for the teacher to be" Schlein: "Lega puts more chains on her, we're in the Middle Ages". Don Ciotti: "Trampling on dignity is not justice but revenge"

In 2018, the conviction of the prime minister, Viktor Orban, with the approval of the resolution which called for the initiation of disciplinary procedures for failure to respect the rule of law and which could lead to the suspension of the right to vote in the EU Council. Then, in September 2022, the House resolution establishing that Orban's Hungary “can no longer be considered fully a democracy” but rather an “electoral autocracy”.

The Salis case is part of the long-standing debate on respect for the rule of law and the political logic of a very Italian European electoral campaign. Because Orban's party, Fidesz, is negotiating entry into the Conservative parliamentary group (Ecr), where the party of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, sits. Monday's debate therefore promises to be incandescent despite its brevity.





Salis case, Hungary responds to Italian judges on the extradition of Gabriele Marchesi: "Humane treatment guaranteed for those arrested"





Ilaria Salis, from the video to the anti-Nazi group all the mysteries behind the arrest

It begins with the statement from the Commissioner for Financial Services, Maired McGuinness, on behalf of the entire college of commissioners. Then a single round of interventions. For the socialists, Brando Benifei, head of the PD delegation, is expected. It is reasonable to expect Orban criticism and evidence of Italian-Hungarian alliances. The radical left (laSinistra) offers a preview of what lies ahead by condemning the way Ilaria Salis is treated. David Lundy, spokesperson for a group convinced that all this is “in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights”, defines them as “extremely disturbing” images.





Salis case, Meloni: "In Hungary there is autonomy of trials. I asked Orban that Ilaria be guaranteed dignified treatment." Ilaria's father sues Salvini

The PD delegation, on 19 December 2023, filed a parliamentary question with the Commission on the Salis case, to ask for an account of the prison situation in Hungary. In the text, which still awaits a response (the Commission has up to 60 days to respond, so the response is expected by February 19, ed.), it is denounced that «the situation in Hungarian prisons has been documented and criticized in the past by the European Court of Human Rights and the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture”.





Ilaria Salis's memorial from Budapest prison: "Treated like a beast. Bed bugs, cockroaches and mice. I was out of breath."

The images circulating in recent days and the case that arose from them do nothing but relaunch a debate in which Antonio Tajani (Fi/EPP), Foreign Minister in Brussels for institutional commitments, calls for calm and caution. “If you want to help her, the less you exploit the matter, the better.”