The Encuentro de los Mares, the international congress that links gastronomy with marine sciences and the fishing sector, will once again bring together oceanographers, marine biologists, researchers, chefs and industry leaders in Andalusia from July 5 to 7 fisheries to discuss the current situation and the future of the oceans.

This year, marine reforestation will be the main theme of an event that celebrates its third edition and that returns in face-to-face format in Seville, the province of Cádiz (Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Chiclana, Puerto de Santa María and Jerez) and Marbella.

The congress can be followed online for free, upon registration on the official website of the event: Encuentrodelosmares.com

The oceans, keys to environmental recovery



Sea vegetables can be the key so that our way of life does not collapse and large-scale marine reforestation plans can be the best formula to counteract the impact of man. Preserving and recovering life in marine ecosystems is a priority.

That is why this year some of the best scientists in the world will talk about the benefits that kelp forests can bring; of the role that its cultivation plays in a sustainable future; microalgae, considered by the UN as the food of the millennium; of the viability to create ‘bio plastics’ from them, of finding solutions to fight against marine plant species that are now invasive or of creating new drugs.

Carlos Duarte, Scientific Director of the Meeting of the Seas and holder of the Research Chair at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, Karen McGlathery, director of the Institute of Environmental Resilience at the University of Virginia; Atsushi Watanabe, Senior Fellow for Ocean Policy at the Sakasawa Peace Foundation in Japan; Susana Agustí, biologist and oceanographer who has participated in more than 25 oceanographic expeditions in the Arctic, Antarctic, Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans and is a benchmark in marine microalgae, Alexandra Cousteau, president and co-founder of Oceans 2050; Juan Luis Gómez Pinchetti, director of the Banco Español de Algas; or the professors of Ecology and Biology at the University of Cádiz, Fernando G. Brun and José Lucas Pérez Lloréns, appear on the list of scientific speakers.

The oceans are called to be the great source of healthy human food in the coming decades. That they stay healthy is essential. The defense of the culture of the seas involves reducing the impacts that human activities have on marine ecosystems, with the implementation of regulations to end overfishing and strategies to prevent illegal fishing. The Meeting of the Seas will also address the search for that balance between sustainable fishing plans and the conservation of the oceans in the intervention of Javier Garat, the world’s head of fishing shipowners.

Gastronomy at the service of the sea



On the EDM 2021 list of chefs are Ángel León (Aponiente ***, Puerto de Santa María), who will also receive the III Sartún Award for his work in defense of the seas in an event to be held at Bodegas Osborne; Aitor Arregi (Elkano * Getaria, Gipuzkoa), a great reference in the Cantabrian fish grill who will host the congress in Cataria (Santi Pectri, Chiclana), the Cadiz branch that is 1,000 kilometers from his hometown; Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, the first Peruvian chef who entered the Amazon to work his products and who has discovered the gastronomic possibilities of the paiche, a rich and river fish that takes advantage of everything; the Italian chef Giuseppe Iannotti (Krésios *, Talese Terme, Campania, Italy), who developed his 8pus project during the pandemic, a delivery in which everything comes from the sea and everything revolves around the sea; the Portuguese João Rodrigues (Feitoria * Lisboa, Portugal), the chef whose ambition was to become a marine biologist and who with his Matéria project has sought the marine DNA of Portuguese cuisine; or the Galician Xosé T. Cannas (Pepe Vieira *, Serpe, Pontevedra), who through anthropological research has created a novel, innovative and deeply rooted culinary proposal with everything the sea has to offer in Galicia.

Also participating this year in the Meeting of the Seas other chefs such as Pepe Solla (Casa Solla *, Pontevedra), Albert Raurich (Dos palillos *, Barcelona), Juanlu Fernández (LÚ cocina y alma *, Jerez), Isaac Loya (Real Balneario *, Salinas, Asturias), Fernando Hermoso (Bigote House, Sanlúcar de Barrameda), Javier Córdoba (El Faro, Puerto de Santa María), Benito Gómez (Bardal **, Ronda, Málaga), Luis Callealta (Ciclo Restaurant, Cádiz) , Álvaro Arbeloa (TaKumi, Marbella, Málaga) or Dani Carnero (La Cosmopolita, Málaga).

Sustainability



The Meeting of the Seas, organized by

Vocento Gastronomy and whose institutional promoter is the Junta de Andalucía, has this year as a sustainable partner

Iberostar Group. With more than 60 years of history in tourism, the Mallorcan group, which has a presence in 35 countries and more than 80% of its hotels on the seafront, has become an international benchmark by promoting a business model more responsible tourism that focuses on caring for people and the environment. With sustainability as the engine and key business lever, its commitment is consolidated thanks to its own

2030 Agenda, which acts as a roadmap and sets 3 main objectives and 5 major commitments in terms of sustainability.

Through your movement ‘

Wave of Change‘, Iberostar establishes a series of lines of action focused on moving towards a circular economy, promoting responsible consumption of fish and shellfish and improving coastal health to protect and care for the marine ecosystem where its hotels are located. The Group is made up of a global team of more than 34,500 people of 91 nationalities. Thanks to this talent, the company is also a leader in quality and promotes differentiation in the customer experience through constant product innovation and digital commitment. With extensive experience in the area of ​​sustainability,

Soraya romero, Global Director of Engagement & Diversity of the Iberostar Group, is also part of the panel of speakers for this edition.

Lecture sessions, showcookings and various complementary gastronomic activities over three days are part of the III Meeting of the Seas, which will also visit the Andalusian Aquaculture Technological Center and the Marine Phytoplankton facilities in Puerto de Santa María and that for This edition also has the support of the Seville City Council, Osborne, González Byass, Hyundai and Des Garçons de Café.