IIHF head Tardif said that the admission of Russian youth teams is not being considered

The head of the International Hockey Federation (IIHF), Luc Tardif, spoke about the possibility of Russian youth teams returning to tournaments. His words lead RIA News.

Tardif said that the admission of Russian youth teams is not being considered. “At the moment this issue is not on the agenda at the IIHF,” he explained.

The IIHF suspended the Russian and Belarusian national teams from participating in competitions under its auspices in February 2022. Russia was also deprived of the right to host the 2023 World Cup and the World Youth Championship.

Earlier, the executive committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) proposed returning Russian national teams among players under 17 years of age to international tournaments. It was noted that the proposal includes admission in a neutral status, that is, athletes may receive the right to compete without the flag and anthem. After this, a number of countries announced a boycott of matches with Russian teams.