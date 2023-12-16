The IIHF rejected the appeals of hockey player Ivan Fedotov and CSKA against the decision on sanctions

The independent disciplinary council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) rejected the appeals of goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov and CSKA Moscow against the decision on sanctions. This is reported on website organizations.

According to the IIHF, CSKA encouraged Fedotov to sign a contract for the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 seasons, despite his existing contract with the National Hockey League (NHL) Philadelphia Flyers.

On September 1, Fedotov took to the ice in a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) match. After this, the IIHF fined the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) and the player himself, threatening additional sanctions if he continued to participate in matches. The player appeared several times in regular season matches.

On August 14, the IIHF disqualified Fedotov for four months, and CSKA banned international transfers for a year. The IIHF refused to register a contract with Fedotov for the new KHL season due to the player’s existing agreement with Philadelphia. He was supposed to go there a year earlier, but was detained on suspicion of evading military service, after which he was sent to serve in the Russian Navy.