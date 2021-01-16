Vice-President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Kalervo Kummola expressed his opinion about the possibility of holding the 2021 World Championship in Belarus. His words are quoted by Helsingin Sanomat.

According to Kummola, the organization of the tournament in Belarus at the moment is an impossible task. The functionary added that he was not surprised at the position of Skoda and Nivea Men, which refused to sponsor the World Cup if it is held in the country. Kummola believes that the competition should be held in Latvia.

Earlier, the company Nivea Men and the Skoda carmaker made statements that they would refuse to sponsor the World Ice Hockey Championship if it was held in Belarus. This decision is motivated by the current political situation in the country.

It was originally planned that the World Ice Hockey Championship will be held in Belarus and Latvia from May 21 to June 6, 2021.

In Belarus, since August 9 last year, mass protests of citizens who disagree with the official results of the presidential elections, which Alexander Lukashenko won, have continued. One of the opposition’s demands is to transfer the World Cup from Minsk as a refusal to recognize the legitimacy of the current government. Latvia has expressed its readiness to host all the matches of the tournament.