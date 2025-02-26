



Kelechi Iheanacho He left for Seville In the last days of the winter market. Hurried the options to leave Nerviónsituation that no longer had reversed because of the little confidence that the coach had deposited in the Nigerian, who had given certain opportunities, not used by the attacker. After ruling out more exotic destinations, in the mind of Iheanacho There was always the possibility of returning to England, where he has demonstrated the highest level. Not only to the Premier, whose rhythm of the game does not adapt to the current physicist of the striker, but to his immediately lower division. He Middlesbrough He opted for him, after the sale of his scorer to the Mlsand now he hopes he will respond with goals. At the moment, the results is nefarious: three titles without brand and with defeat. In the last game, zero minutes and victory for his new team. It does not leave him in good place.

In fact, local media are already carrying the decision of the Middlesbrough to hire the player of Seville In January when different options were considered. His past in the Leicester It was what caught attention, thinking that if he recovered his level he could help fight for more than half of the classification. His status in his first matches has been the one in Sevilla. The player needs the confidence that the minutes and goals give. As it does not mark, you have already lost the first. And if your new club shows that you are better without it in the grass, this new adventure can be made very long.

He Seville I expected the assignment to serve to be reborn from Iheanacho. Obviously, no one was 100% convinced that it was going to occur, but there was that hope. And it still exists, since Michael Carrick Iheanacho must have the influence that Iheanacho must have. It was the eccentrocampist of the Manchester United who first spoke with the African to explain what he wanted of him and how he could fit in his plans. This first substitution and not even playing a minute in the second period is a blow to his trust. He has time to react but, as in Sevilla, it may be late for not getting to work.