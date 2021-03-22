Allyson felix is the most awarded athlete in the history of U.S in Olympic Games (six gold and three silver medals) and in World Cups (12 gold, three silver and two bronze). The last one she got in 2019 ten months after giving birth to her daughter Camrym and four later to write an article in ‘The New York Times’ that changed the discriminatory policy that the firm Nike imposed on athletes who became pregnant. Now, as he prepares to qualify for Tokyo in what would be his fifth Games, he has raised his voice again.

For all mothers, everywhere: you are the strongest athlete. “This is how the advertisement that Nike released a few days ago begins and in which anonymous and famous athletes such as Serena Williams or Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce they vindicate and celebrate motherhood. The ad is impeccably crafted, the images are powerful and inspiring, the women featured are an example because they continue to train (something that is still taboo today) with prominent bellies and compete at the highest level after giving birth. In your account TwitterAllyson Felix began by acknowledging the merits, but then reproaches them for their poor memory: “My experience, along with that of many others, forced Nike to support the motherhood of athletes and when I see this ad it does not seem to recognize that war. It is beautiful and heartbreaking. It celebrates all the right things, but seems to ignore the struggle that went into getting to this point. “

They forget that without her, a megastar who dared to publicly denounce that when she got pregnant the firm wanted to renew her with a 70% salary cut and that it would not guarantee her contract if she dropped performance later, Nike would not have changed its policy. It was she who forced them to do it and the one who won what qualifies as a war because it was. And it still is. Not everything goes for selling clothes. Because ignorance is premeditated and that then makes them hypocrites.

#ignorant