A Louisiana alligator (USA). Illustrative photo (ROB CARR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

Who Said Science Isn’t Funny? Since 1991, the journal Annals of Improbable Research has awarded the Ig-Nobel, a very serious parody of the Nobel Prize. The principle of this award ceremony is to choose very real scientific studies, the statement of which makes you laugh and then think. For example: what sound can an alligator make after breathing helium? You might find it ridiculous, but in fact the international group of researchers who carried out this experiment found that depending on its weight, the alligator makes different sounds. They published their work in the very serious journal Journal of Experimental Biology and hope to reproduce the cries of animals in the days of dinosaurs.

Each year, there are ten Ig-Nobel Prizes (pun in English that mixes “Nobel” and “despicable”). They exist in such varied categories of physics, economics, medicine. Moreover this year, three Dutch doctors received him for having identified the misophonia : being bothered by someone’s chewing sounds. Seriously, they established the diagnostic criteria for this psychiatric illness which leads to not enduring any repetitive sound like the sound of keyboard, pen. Other psychology researchers received an award this year for proving that narcissistic people are spotted by the shape of their eyebrows.

The ceremony is rather schoolboy in the form of opera-bouffe online this year because of the Covid-19. In addition, the reward is a 10,000 dollar note from Zimbabwe, a currency that is worthless today. Marc Abrahams, mathematician from Harvard University, founder of this ceremony and of Annals of Improbable Science, explains that these anti-Nobel are there to make the general public think so that it is interested in science and the fact that it leads researchers towards unexpected paths. They thus bring their stone to the edifice of knowledge. For example, American archaeologists received the anti-Nobel Prize for Materials Science because they tackled a legend that was widespread in the far North. The one which tells that an Inuit was able to butcher animals with a knife made from his frozen excrement. They have repeated the experiment many times without success. A way for them to also fight against false information. Well … until someone else proves otherwise.