I find it difficult to say no, unless I am invited to a communal iftar, the meal that breaks the fast during Ramadan. The few times I gave in and joined in the Netherlands, I regretted it terribly, because the catering was very disappointing.

PhoeniciaPurmerend Price 135 euros (2p)

My last time was years ago. A friend asked me along, but when we drove back later that evening hungry because we couldn't eat it, I swore them off, traumatized. I am not going to fast for a day and then settle for mediocre or downright bad food, I have since announced to anyone who will listen. I prefer to cook and bake myself. Extensive. Because the charm of Ramadan is the total abstinence during the day and the delicious excess in the evening.

I have fond memories of the iftars that I experienced a long time ago in the restaurants in Doha, Qatar. Fantastic food, great atmosphere. Every year I think about indulging in the luxurious excess of Middle Eastern restaurants for a few days, but that hasn't happened yet.

Ever since I wrote about restaurants for you, I've been wanting to discuss iftar. More and more restaurants in the Netherlands (but still few) have a special iftar menu during the fasting month. The problem is that they don't announce that far in advance, so I was always late.

I recently saw that Lebanese restaurant Fenicie in Purmerend offered one and I didn't hesitate. Fenicie has an a la carte menu and three set menus with Middle Eastern classics and modern interpretations. We are the only ones in the restaurant who come especially for iftar – one of the employees doesn't know what we are talking about when I ask.

The iftar menu is 55 euros per person and starts with dates; Muslims traditionally break the fast with this, following the example of the prophet. Those dates are served right around sunset. Correctly. This is quickly followed by a lentil soup with lemon quarters. You can make lentil soup as soft or chunky as you want, it has a smooth and creamy structure, but a bit too subtle, fortunately some lemon juice enhances the taste.

The menu also consists of a course with various cold starters, a course of hot starters, two main courses and a dessert. A menu full of excess, just as it should be. The only pity is that the flatbread is cold, instead of hot from the plate.

Rakakat

The homemade hummus is velvety soft and has the emphatic notes of tahini (sesame paste), delicious olive oil and has a good taste (not too dull, which I regularly experience). A tartare of gently cooked chicken fillet with tahini is deliciously creamy, the fattoush salad pleasantly fresh with crispy raw vegetables, pomegranate seeds, pomegranate molasses and crispy fried Lebanese bread.

Only the muhammara, a paste of red peppers with caramelized onions and chopped walnut, is disappointing. The onion flavor is too overpowering and has a sharp edge that I find unpleasant.

“There's much more to come,” says our host as he inspects our plates, the only moment he thaws and is just as nice. He's not exaggerating. Our small table is filled with 'rakakat', well-baked filo pastry sticks filled with spicy feta. I don't like feta at all, but I like this. This also applies to the juicy mushrooms from the oven filled with cheese; My table companion thinks that cheese is too excessive.

Less powerful are the airy and slightly spicy grape leaves filled with rice and minced beef, which are served in a small pan. The presentation of all dishes is well taken care of. A nice portion of deliciously soft lamb confit with pine nuts is served on a bed of Lebanese bread and warm yogurt.

Yogurt is an important part of Middle Eastern cuisine and is used in cold and hot dishes. I am not fond of it myself, I must admit, and this one has a bit too much sourness.

The litmus test for me in every Arabic restaurant is the kebbeh, the fried bulgur balls filled with minced meat, onions and pine nuts (there are many variations of this): those pine nuts are not included here, but that is the only thing missing from this kebbeh ; they are fine and have a nice crispy crust.

We are already full. That is a side effect of fasting: you cannot eat too much, but of course we must at least taste the main course, which consists of finely spiced and deliciously smoky kebab (minced meat) and taouk, marinated and grilled chicken pieces; the taouk is very successful and has a nice hint of lemon. Both come with a generous dollop of garlic cream.

After such a lavish meal, I expected that we would get several sweets for dessert, because Ramadan is also the month of 'mou'asselat', sweets soaked in honey. But it remains a classic to share: crispy kanafeh filled with cheese and a scoop of ice cream. The kanafeh is made from super thin strings of dough (also called angel hair) and topped with sugar syrup. The taste is good, but I find it too dry, a little more sugar syrup would have been better, so that it can melt together with the warm cheese.

But what a nice experience. Fenicie healed me from my iftar trauma.

Vegetarian Middle Eastern

It sometimes seems as if grilled meat is the mainstay of Middle Eastern cuisine, but vegetarians can also indulge themselves. Vegetables and legumes are used to their full potential and in a tasty way. Fenicie also has plenty of vegetarian options on the menu. For home cooks looking for more ideas and recipes, I can Vegarabia by Greg and Lucy Malouf. It is already a few years old, but it is a beautiful book full of vegetarian dishes, from popular classics to contemporary variations, including a kebbeh with pumpkin, spinach and feta.