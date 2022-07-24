The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) published a new ranking of the clubs and there are surprises due to the strong Brazilian dominance.
A key aspect is the number of games they play in the year and how it influences this table. Next, we leave you the Top 10.
Rangers stayed in 10th place. It comes from being runner-up in the Europa League.
A team that has been experiencing strong growth and won the 2021 Copa Sudamericana
The last Premier League champion was in eighth place. In Champions he was eliminated in the semifinals.
Real Madrid’s seventh place marks that this table does not show who was the best of the year. Champion of the Champions League and La Liga.
PSV took sixth place for their good results in football in the Netherlands.
Fifth place goes to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, who advanced in several competitions until the end.
Liverpool had a great year, but came up empty-handed in two competitions: Champions League finalist and Premier League runner-up.
Atlético Mineiro is growing and is one of the most competitive teams
Flamengo took second place and is now going for more after confirming the arrival of Arturo Vidal.
The two-time Copa Libertadores champion is ranked number 1 in the Ranking.
