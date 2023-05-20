What is happening in the Mar Menor so that in recent weeks “a large mass of water with a rather anomalous whitish coloration” has been formed, according to the textual definition of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography? The IEO analyzes the composition and seeks the origin of a concentration of nutrients in front of the mouth of the Albujón rambla that already extends over an area of ​​fifteen square kilometers between Los Alcázares, Los Urrutias and Perdiguera Island, as it has warned this Friday in a statement this body of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

«As shown by the satellite images of recent months, and according to other available monitoring data of the Mar Menor, in the area occupied by the identified water mass, the presence of phytoplankton proliferations is common, but not with coloration, turbidity and current extension”, explains Juan Manuel Ruiz, researcher at the IEO-CSIC and coordinator of the scientific team of the Belich project responsible for the report. The chlorophyll concentration values ​​recorded inside are “up to four times higher than in other parts of the lagoon”, which indicates “a high primary production, which has remained more or less stable over time.” , as can be deduced from the analyzed satellite images».

Evolution of the whitish spot between March 21 and May 15.



IEO







Speaking to LA VERDAD, Juan Manuel Ruiz recalls that the concentration of nutrients “whose origin is human activity” in front of the mouth of the Albujón boulevard is located even before the “green soup” and the eutrophication that was triggered in the spring of 2016, but insists that the “extreme turbidity” detected in recent weeks had not been seen before. And he predicts that the inability of sunlight to reach the seafloor will harm the recovering seagrass beds.

diffuse origin



According to the preliminary results of the first analyses, the whitish spot presents a high concentration of organic matter, “probably of planktonic origin, associated with a high abundance of picoplankton (cells between 0.2 and 2 micrometers in diameter) and cryptophyceans.” . Due to the distribution, extension and dynamics of the differentiated water mass, as well as its physical-chemical characteristics”, adds the IEO, “the scientific team considers that the nutrients that induce planktonic proliferation could have a diffuse origin, rather than an association to specific contributions, such as the one that occurs through the Albujón boulevard”, which manifests itself “in the form of a feather”.

Juan Manuel Ruiz points out to this newspaper that a similar situation has occurred in the Florida Keys (USA), where the whitish color is explained by the appearance of calcium carbonate microcrystals, “due to a high biological activity.” “If the same thing is happening in the Mar Menor, we don’t know, that is what we are going to analyze from now on with specific studies. What is clear is that any pattern of variation has disappeared, each phenomenon is now different from the previous one because the ecosystem is unstable and highly altered.”

Scientists rule out a new eutrophication or anoxia in the short term: “Oxygen, temperature and salinity are fine”

What Ruiz does rule out is that this mass of whitish water could produce a new eutrophication or a death of fish due to anoxia in the short term: “Oxygen, salinity and temperature in the water column are fine,” he says.