The correspondent of Le Iene Nicolò De Devitiis forgets the open car during a service. Someone decides to leave him a note…

The envoy of Le Iene, Nicolo De Devitiis, was filming a service in Naples and forgot to lock the car. When he returned, she found a note… it was he who told what happened on social media. The video of him immediately attracted the attention of many people and unleashed an incredible number of reactions.

Credit: @sofabed _ Tik Tok

Guys I am more and more amazed by this city. It’s incredible. I’m in Naples, we shot a service for Le Iene. We’ve been hiding in the car all day with some stalking. When the person we were waiting for came out, we rushed into the street to ask him questions. I closed the car door wrong.

There door remained open. Who has never forgotten to lock the car in a hurry or for a simple distraction? It also happened to Nicolò De Devitiis. But the most surprising thing was the ticket which the TV show correspondent found on his return.

I had left the car unlocked with cameras, computers…everything…

I got this message from two garbage men who saw us check in and stood there checking our car. I wanted to thank them. Thank you with all my heart.

Two garbage men that seeing the scene and noticing the open car door, they approached the vehicle and despite all the valuables left inside and easily accessible, they closed the door and I’m stood there to check that no one comes near.

A gesture that Nicolò De Devitiis greatly appreciated and wanted to tell everyone on social media. Both to demonstrate that there are still good, kind and big-hearted people, and to thank them publicly.

The video of the correspondent of Le Iene has exceeded 60,000 reactions. Many have commented on the gesture of the garbage collectors, emphasizing the most beautiful part of the city.