The International Energy Agency (IEA) anticipates “a significant supply deficit” of oil until the end of the year with the decision at the beginning of the month by Saudi Arabia and Russia to maintain cuts in their production until then and warns of the risk of a greater volatility due to the low level of reserves.

In its monthly report on the oil market published this Wednesday, the IEA confirmed its forecasts for growth in global demand this year by 2.2 million barrels per day to 101.8 million, well above the previous record of 2019, just before the pandemic.

In fact, in June world demand already reached the historical maximum in a single month, driven above all by the needs of China — which this year will contribute a growth of 1.6 million barrels per day (around 75% of the total). )—, as well as the recovery of kerosene for aviation and the petrochemical industry.

The progression of demand will slow down next year, with an expected increase of just over 990,000 barrels per day, to a new record of 102.8 million. Once again, China will be by far the main vector, absorbing 640,000 more barrels per day (almost two-thirds of the total). The vigor of the Asian giant comes largely from the petrochemical sector, which on a global scale will account for around half of the growth this year and 62% in 2024.

The price of Brent crude oil (Europe’s benchmark) has settled above $90 per barrel for the first time this year, after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their coordinated production cuts until the end of 2023.

Macroeconomic concerns, led by China’s slow recovery from the pandemic, have been amplified by fears that interest rates will remain high for longer than expected in both the United States and the eurozone. However, oil demand in the world’s largest importer “has not been affected by the recession,” according to the IEA.

Similarly, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) was less optimistic overall about demand and more optimistic about supply by 2024, forecasting a significant downward revision to consumption and a slight increase in supply from countries not members of the OPEC cartel (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The IEA experts explain that, taking into account the establishment of teleworking – especially in English-speaking countries such as Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, where it has been estimated that they remain between 1.3 and 1.7 days a week from home—the decrease attributable to trips between home and work will be around 800,000 barrels per day. Of that figure, the majority corresponds to the United States: about 500,000 barrels per day.

Concern over cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia

The real cause of concern for the IEA, however, is in supply, especially after the decision by Saudi Arabia and Russia at the beginning of the month to extend the production cut of 1.3 million barrels per day until the end of the year, leading to “a substantial deficit.”

The expanded version of OPEC (the so-called OPEC+, which includes, among others, Russia) has reduced its supply by around two million barrels per day between January and August. It is approximately 2% of global pumping. That volume withdrawn from the market has only been partially offset by the increase in sales from Iran, about 600,000 barrels per day.

An increase in volatility in the price of crude oil, the IEA emphasizes, “would benefit neither producers nor consumers, given the fragility of the economic environment.”

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter