“Idol”the new of sam levinson (creator of “Euphoria”) premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and the controversy has not been long in coming. While critics call the upcoming HBO Max series an outrageous product and what more seems pornographyfor the scenes of The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, those attending the screening in the French city have been divided between those who love it and hate it. Is this really a show misogynistic and violent story Or are we facing another streaming and TV genius?

“The Idol”, an odyssey for Pornhub

Criticism has not been kind to “Idol”. After its projection at the beginning of the week, several media outlets sentenced the series with various comments. “A dedicated Pornhub odyssey, starring Lily Rose Depp’s nipples and The Weeknd’s greasy hairdo”commented a journalist from The New York Times.

“The Idol” stars Lily-Rose Melody Depp and The Weeknd. Photo: HBO

“A sick male fantasy”, highlighted the Variety correspondent. And to this was added the review of The Hollywood Reporter, which described the scenes where sexual acts take place as a failed attempt at eroticism. Alejandro G. Calvo from SensaCine also commented that the story “He wants to be gen-Z, but he’s more into 90s eroticism”.

What did The Weeknd and Sam Levinson say?

In case you haven’t already heard, creator Sam Levinson has The Weeknd at his side, who he takes over as co-writer and producer of the series. Faced with the wave of negative comments about “The Idol”, both artists came out to defend the next HBO title.

“We live in a hypersexualized world, and this series is the reflection the way we’ve prostituted pop culture in the United States,” Levinson pointed out about the criticisms focused on the tone of the series.

Likewise, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) pointed out that what both he and Levinson were looking for was to create a “funny satire that makes people angry”. His intent was to make “a dark, twisted fantasy about the music industry and elevate it.”

“The Idol” premieres on June 4 through HBO Max and the HBO television signal.

