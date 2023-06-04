Although the first two episodes were shown at the Cannes Film Festival, its world premiere will take place on HBO. It features rapper The Weekend as the lead in this drama series created by Canadian musician, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. In addition, it includes the participation of Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Jennie Kim, a member of Black Pink. If you don’t want to miss a single chapter of this series, check out this comprehensive guide for everything you need to know.

When does “The idol” premiere?

This series premieres on Sunday, June 4. Although the first two episodes have already been broadcast, they were not accessible to everyone, which is why this six-episode installment will be weekly.

What time does “The idol” premiere in Peru?

“The idol” premieres at 8 pm in Peru through HBO and its streaming platform simultaneously. Therefore, after that time, you can see it at any time you want.

“The idol”: schedules by country

If you live in other countries, you can see the PREMIERE of the first season of “The idol” at the following times:

Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 8:00 pm

Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 9.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Monday.

Watch the trailer for “The Idol” on HBO here

“The idol”: cast

Lily-Rose Melody Depp as Jocelyn

Jennie as Anys

The Weeknd as Tedros

Suzanna Son as Chloe

Troye Sivan as Xander

Rachel Sennott as Leila

Hari Nef as Talia

Moses Sumney as Izaak

Jane Adams as Nikki Katz

Hank Azaria as Chaim.

