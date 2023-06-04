Although the first two episodes were shown at the Cannes Film Festival, its world premiere will take place on HBO. It features rapper The Weekend as the lead in this drama series created by Canadian musician, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. In addition, it includes the participation of Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Jennie Kim, a member of Black Pink. If you don’t want to miss a single chapter of this series, check out this comprehensive guide for everything you need to know.
When does “The idol” premiere?
This series premieres on Sunday, June 4. Although the first two episodes have already been broadcast, they were not accessible to everyone, which is why this six-episode installment will be weekly.
What time does “The idol” premiere in Peru?
“The idol” premieres at 8 pm in Peru through HBO and its streaming platform simultaneously. Therefore, after that time, you can see it at any time you want.
“The idol”: schedules by country
If you live in other countries, you can see the PREMIERE of the first season of “The idol” at the following times:
- Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica: 7.00 pm
- Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 8:00 pm
- Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 9.00 pm
- Argentina, Uruguay: 10.00 pm
- Spain: 3.00 am on Monday.
Watch the trailer for “The Idol” on HBO here
“The idol”: cast
- Lily-Rose Melody Depp as Jocelyn
- Jennie as Anys
- The Weeknd as Tedros
- Suzanna Son as Chloe
- Troye Sivan as Xander
- Rachel Sennott as Leila
- Hari Nef as Talia
- Moses Sumney as Izaak
- Jane Adams as Nikki Katz
- Hank Azaria as Chaim.
