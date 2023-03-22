Youzou Sakagamigeneral producer of the series THE [email protected] For BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmentwill tender his resignation from the end of March, as announced by the company.

Sakagami has been involved in the franchise for eighteen years, from the very first arcade game to the transpositions of the series for consoles and mobile devices, but also for concerts and anime. According to the statement, Sakagami had already considered resigning in 2020, coinciding with the fifteenth anniversary of THE [email protected]but due to the pandemic and the delays caused by it, he decided to stay with the company until things stabilized.

Sakagami did not reveal his plans for the future and BANDAI NAMCO said it has no plans to replace him at the moment. The series of THE [email protected]however, will continue on its path that will lead to its twentieth anniversary in 2025.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu