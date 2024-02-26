BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment he anticipated that next March 5 a new chapter of will be revealed THE iDOLM@STER. The title, currently in development for iOS and Android deviceswill be announced during a livestream starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Not only will the name of the game be revealed, but also the setting, the protagonists and the cast of voice actresses. We leave you now with a teaser trailer dedicated to the new chapter, wishing you a good viewing as always!

THE iDOLM@STER – Teaser

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu