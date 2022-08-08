BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and the developer Cygames have announced that the servers of THE iDOLM @ STER: Cinderella Girlsfor iOS And Androidthey will be closed next March 30, 2023more than eleven years after the game’s release, which took place at the end of 2011.

The free-to-play title, available exclusively in Japan, belongs to the THE iDOLM @ STER series, born with the homonymous title originally created for arcades and later on Xbox 360. The series puts the player in the shoes of a producer record company, whose purpose is to cultivate young talents, transforming promising young people into real idols.

Despite the termination of the service scheduled for next year, until then Cygames will continue to introduce new game events. The sale of Cinderella Coins, digital currency necessary to access the contents gachawill be discontinued starting from 22 December.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu