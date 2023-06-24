On June 4, the series ‘the idol‘, was officially released through the platform of HBO Maxa production that caused a sensation for its debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, especially due to the high adult content it handles.

The series created by The Weeknd and sam levinson of ‘Euphoria‘, was one of the most anticipated by millions, and not only by the many fans of the 33-year-old singer, but also by the acting debut of one of the members of the most famous girl band in the world. BLACKPINK.

Is about Jennythe young rapper, dancer, model, singer and actress who has stolen the hearts of millions of people around the world for her work in the group kpop.

But fans weren’t just waiting to see Jennie’s impeccable performance, they were also looking forward to her performance. collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Deepsince this would be his solo return after five years of his debut with ‘ONLY‘.

Last night Thursday June 22, ‘One of the girls‘ for the fourth chapter of ‘The Idol’ was officially released on streaming platforms, a theme that almost 24 hours after its release has almost reached the million views on YouTube.

In fact, the song tops the list of iTunes Mexico and several countries, since according to users on social networks, it is one of the best songs by the artists.

It should be noted that ‘The Idol’ broadcasts an episode every Sunday through HBO Max, and despite the strong criticism it has received, it is among the most watched on that platform.

VIDEO. The Idol: This is what BLACKPINK Jennie’s COLLABORATION with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Deep sounds like for HBO

