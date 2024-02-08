25 is the right age to get a venereal disease. But if you are a website like Multiplayer.it how do you do? Simple: have Fabio Palmisano and Andrea Palmisano, known as the Palmisano brothers, two historical names of our crackling site, record a new episode of Idiocy of the week , video column canceled by a conspiracy of the strong powers, aimed at silencing the burning revelations that the two proposed to us every week… every now and then the strong powers do something good. Conspiracies too, evidently.

Are back

How to comment on this beauty concentrate? Let's not comment on it and talk about something else. How is the climate treating you? Is everything okay in the family? Have you received Pianesani's sexy calendar?

Jokes aside, our parents are always in the car, in which they spend 90% of their days, and they have a lot of nonsense to tell us… for almost 20 minutes. If you want them to return permanently, watch the video copiously, making the counter go up YouTube to infinity and beyond.