The IDF announced the suppression of the launch of anti-tank missiles in northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported in Telegramwhich stopped an attempt to launch anti-tank missiles into northern Israel in the direction of the village of Livne.

“Some time ago, a terrorist cell attempted to launch anti-tank missiles towards Livne in northern Israel. An IDF plane and tank attacked the militants,” the military said in a statement.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces reported the discovery of the largest tunnel system of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. She was found on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. The system extends more than four kilometers underground.

On December 13, it became known that the IDF began pumping water into Hamas tunnels.