Three Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were killed and 14 more were injured during the fighting against the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the south of the Gaza Strip. About this March 2 reported Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

“The incident occurred during an operation by forces to comb terrorist infrastructure, during which two explosive devices planted by Hamas were detonated in the building,” the statement said.

The IDF press service added that the victims were provided with medical assistance and were hospitalized in medical facilities.

Earlier, on February 29, Hagari said that the IDF military had killed more than 13 thousand militants since the start of the operation in the Gaza Strip. He noted that over the past ten days, the Israeli military has eliminated more than 450 terrorists.

On February 26, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that Israel would stop fighting in northern Gaza after all hostages were returned to the country. According to him, then the refugees will be able to return to that part of the enclave, because the humanitarian situation will improve.

On February 19, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country intends to maintain full security control over all territories west of Jordan, including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, regardless of a possible settlement to the conflict. He added that Israel categorically rejects the imposition by other states of a permanent settlement with the Palestinians.

On October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.