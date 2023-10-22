One Israeli soldier was killed and three more were wounded in the Gaza Strip. This was stated in a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on October 22.

“An IDF soldier was killed, an IDF soldier was moderately wounded, and two other IDF soldiers were slightly wounded,” the Israeli army said in a statement. on social network X (formerly Twitter).

It is noted that an anti-tank missile was fired at an Israeli tank and an engineering vehicle during a raid in the Kissufim area, which took place this morning.

Earlier in the day, it became known that Egyptian border guards were slightly injured when one of the country’s border watchtowers in the Kerem Shalom area was hit by shrapnel from an Israeli tank. The incident occurred during ongoing clashes between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

On the same day, it was reported that the number of victims in Israel since the beginning of the conflict reached 5.4 thousand. The death toll in Israel exceeds 1.4 thousand.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, 4,651 people have been killed, and another 14,245 residents of the enclave were injured of varying degrees of severity.

A new round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict began on October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

On October 9, Israeli authorities decided to impose a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off electricity, water, and cutting off food and fuel supplies. In the following days, the IDF continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.