The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a strike on Syria in response to shelling of its territory. The army press service reported this on December 3.

“Following the report of air raid sirens that sounded in Moshav Keshet in northern Israel, a shell was detected coming from Syria. <...>The IDF is striking at the source of the fire,” the agency reported on Telegram.

It is noted that a shell from Syria fell in an open area. Keshet is located in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

The day before, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, said that the Israeli Air Force fired at the Syrian city of Damascus from four F-16 fighters. He noted that most of the bombs were shot down by the air defense forces on duty of the Syrian Armed Forces.

Earlier, on November 28, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said at a meeting of the Security Council that Syria risks being drawn into a conflict in the Middle East. He noted that the difficult situation on the ground in Syria is aggravated by the sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On November 26, it was reported that the airport in the Syrian capital Damascus came under fire from the IDF. Prior to this, on November 22, four people were injured due to Israeli missile attacks in the Syrian province. Then it was reported that Syrian air defense systems repelled an Israeli missile attack over Damascus.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the Israeli air strikes, said that Tel Aviv should not escape punishment for its actions. According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Israel continues its aggressive policy because the world community “turns a blind eye to it.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.