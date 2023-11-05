The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), during ground operations in the Gaza Strip, attacked more than 2.5 thousand targets and currently continues to carry out massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Sunday, November 5, during a briefing.

“Even at these hours there is a very large-scale attack aimed at the underground and underground terrorist infrastructure (Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization in Israel – Ed.), at eliminating terrorists, at searching for senior commanders. We are attacking with great force, there is a large-scale attack tonight,” Hagari was quoted as saying on website Israeli army.

According to Hagari, IDF forces surrounded Gaza City and reached the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in its southern part. The Israeli army divided the city into northern and southern parts, he said.

“Today there is northern Gaza and southern Gaza. They (IDF forces – Ed.) have reached the coastline, they are holding this line. We continue to allow residents of the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City to go south through a one-way corridor,” Hagari said.

Earlier that day, the Israeli army press service reported that the IDF 36th Division had advanced deep into the Gaza Strip and taken up positions on the coast. The role of the 36th division is to encircle the forces of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the city, the department specified.

Prior to this, on November 3, the IDF entered Gaza to conduct military operations against Hamas. According to the Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, the military is already fighting in the city center “face to face” with militants of the Palestinian movement. At the same time, the press service of the Israeli army reported that, if necessary, the IDF could expand the operation to other areas of the enclave, including the south of the Gaza Strip.

On October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.