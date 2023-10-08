The Israeli military is fully coordinating its actions with US Central Command (CENTCOM), Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said on October 8.

“Being on full alert, we are in full coordination with CENTCOM,” he said.

A day earlier, on October 7, a massive rocket attack was carried out on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. In addition, militants invaded border areas in the south of the Jewish state. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. The Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed.

On the evening of October 8, the Israeli Army announced that it had struck approximately 800 targets in the Gaza Strip. In the past few hours alone, the military says it has attacked about 120 targets around Beit Hanon, an area it says serves as a “terrorist nest” for Hamas.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.