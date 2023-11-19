IDF intercepts suspicious air target from Lebanon and returns fire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted a suspicious air target from Lebanon. She reported this in her Telegram-channel.

First, sirens sounded in northern Israel. The fighters managed to intercept a target with air defense equipment that flew in from Lebanon. The IDF then returned fire.

Earlier it became known that the Israeli army had launched large-scale assaults on Palestinian cities in the West Bank.

IDF units attacked the cities of Bethlehem, Beit Sahour and Hebron in the south, as well as Qalqilya, Tubas and Jenin in the north of the region. At the same time, the Israeli military is attacking Jenin from several directions using heavy military equipment and bulldozers. According to local residents, one of the main targets is a refugee camp.