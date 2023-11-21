There is progress on a possible deal to release some of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip. This was announced on November 21 by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari.

He noted that politicians should make a decision on this issue; Israeli troops are ready for any scenario.

“There is progress regarding the agreement on the deal (on the release of the hostages – Ed.), everything must be discussed and approved by politicians and the government. I am a representative of the Israel Defense Forces, now we are focused on combat operations, we will be able to implement any decision, we will be able to prepare in such a way as to preserve our operational situation and our achievements (in the Gaza Strip – Ed.) and carry out everything that is decided.” , Hagari said during the briefing.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced progress had been made towards the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. The deal could potentially include the release of about 50 Israeli children and their mothers in exchange for a four-day ceasefire. Israel is also expected to agree to release “three Palestinian prisoners for every hostage” released by Hamas.

Also, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majida Al Ansari said that negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the release of the hostages are at the final stage. According to him, the parties have achieved such progress that has not happened before.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the exacerbation, more than 14.1 thousand people have died in the Gaza Strip, 5.8 thousand of them are children. The number of victims exceeds 33 thousand. More than 1.4 thousand people died on the Israeli side, and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.