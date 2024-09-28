IDF: Hezbollah Secretary General Nasrullah killed in strike

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrullah, was killed as a result of a rocket attack on Beirut. About this reported The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in its official statement.

“Yesterday, the IDF killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah and one of its founders,” the report states.

The Israeli army added that as a result of the strike, in addition to Hezbollah’s secretary general, the commander of the group’s southern front, Ali Karki, and other commanders of the movement were also eliminated.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the secretary general of the Lebanese movement stopped communicating after the Israeli attack. At the same time, the Iranian Tasnim agency stated that Nasrullah was not injured as a result of the massive strike.

On September 27, the Israeli army attacked Hezbollah’s main military headquarters in the Lebanese capital.