800 tunnel shafts built by militants of the radical Hamas movement have been discovered in the Gaza Strip. The press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported this on December 3.

“Since the start of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers have discovered more than 800 shafts to Hamas underground tunnels. About 500 tunnel shafts were destroyed using various operational methods, including explosives and blocks,” the department reported on Telegram.

The press service noted that some tunnels connected strategic Hamas facilities into a single underground network. The mines were also located in residential areas, many of which were near or inside schools, kindergartens, mosques and playgrounds.

“IDF soldiers discovered large quantities of weapons in some mines. These findings are further evidence of how Hamas is deliberately using civilians and infrastructure as cover for its terrorist activities inside the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.

After discovering the tunnels, Israeli troops explore them and prepare for destruction.

Also on this day, the IDF said that since the beginning of the operation in the Gaza Strip, the country’s air force carried out about 10 thousand airstrikes, as a result of which terrorist cells, terrorist infrastructure, command centers, tunnel mines and weapons depots were destroyed.

The day before it was reported that the IDF carried out strikes on 400 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip in one day. The fighters also attacked more than 50 targets during a large-scale attack in the Khan Yunis area in the south of the enclave. The press service of the Israeli army also added that fighters of the 401st brigade combat group destroyed enemy units and fired at their targets in the north of the enclave.

On December 1 at 07:00 (08:00 Moscow time), the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The IDF said on this day that Hamas had violated the truce and opened fire on Israeli territory. In this regard, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in Gaza.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.