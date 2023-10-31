The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have established control over a Hamas stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on October 31 on its Telegram channel.

“IDF forces under the command of the Givati ​​Brigade have established control over a Hamas military stronghold in western Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, and about 50 terrorists were killed today during ground operations,” the statement said.

According to the IDF, this stronghold was used by Hamas for training in the preparation and conduct of terrorist operations. Tunnels for moving to the coastal zone, as well as weapons caches, were discovered at the facility.

Also on this day, the press service of the Israeli army reported the destruction of one of the Hamas commanders, Ebrahim Biari, who was one of the leaders of the attack on Israel carried out on October 7. The assassination operation was carried out jointly by the IDF and the Israeli General Security Service (Shabak).

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the death toll as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8.3 thousand people. Over 21 thousand people were injured. On the Israeli side, 5.4 thousand people were injured and more than 1.4 thousand were killed.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.