The Israeli government will withdraw two brigades of reservists from the Gaza Strip this week. This will happen as part of the implementation of the army reserve rotation project, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday, January 1, during a briefing.

“We are starting the 2024 program, the reserve forces will be activated in such a way that the reservists can go on leave, we will set up this process gradually and in an organized manner, since we have long combat operations ahead of us,” Hagari explained.

According to him, this process will extend to other departments.

The day before, on December 31, the Israeli military command announced the beginning of a partial demobilization of conscripted reservists. Representatives believed that this would have a significant impact on the economy, easing its situation.

In total, Israel mobilized more than 300 thousand reservists.

On December 26, Israeli Ambassador to the Russian Federation Alexander Ben Zvi stated that Russians with Israeli citizenship are subject to mobilization in the country according to general rules.

On December 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the deepening of operations in the Gaza Strip. According to the politician, this is the only way to return the kidnapped Israelis, as well as destroy the Palestinian Hamas movement and obtain guarantees that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel.

On October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes, and later announced the start of Operation Iron Swords and a blockade of the enclave.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.