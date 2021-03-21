The French Minister of Higher Education, Frederick Vidal, caused a major crisis in the French academic and research field, by calling for an educational and professional investigation in university circles to confront the phenomena of the new cultural criticism that are included in the literature of decolonization and the fight against the “white human privilege”.

The French Minister considered that this new wave, which is called the “awareness” movement in the United States, undermines the methodology of scientific research through ideological ideas and slogans that have led to a pattern of cognitive oppression called “cancel culture” which considers that the scientific field is a field for practicing struggle Against forms of discrimination and bullying that are tools of domination and exclusion. And this culture, according to this perception, has several tributaries, including one in the feminist literature, which adopted the notion of gender to portray the ties between the sexes as biological unnatural, but rather as a societal culture that applies to the social structure in general. Among these tributaries is the human rights struggle against ambiguous racism, considering that the most prominent aspect of exploitation and exclusion today is not the class factor, but the nature of color and race, so that it can be said that the social sciences curricula in the West always tend to reproduce ethnic and racial identities, through theoretical tools, to build A fence of illusory legitimacy over existing power and power relations. Hence the saying that neutrality or objectivity in the human sciences is just a false claim. Classification, description, modeling and imaging … are all methods of masking and concealing hidden domination strategies, to the extent that the researchers themselves who resort to these methodological tools end up introspecting relationships of control and exploitation.

All these tributaries converge in the phrase “intersectionality” crystallized by the American sociologist “Krumbulet Crenshaw”, which means the overlap and interconnectedness of racial and gender discrimination patterns. Today, the saying has become used in a wider range to include various types of exclusion and elimination, in view of Western universality.

These ideas themselves are not new, and most of them have their origins in French deconstructive social philosophies and theories that appeared in the 1960s and 1970s, such as the ideas of Michel Foucault, Louis Althusser, Jacques Derrida, the writings of Pierre Bourdieu and Jacques Lacan’s analysis, that is, what was called in the American university literature the “French theory” french theory.

What these theses refer to are three basic ideas: the organic correlation between the patterns of discursive formation and strategies of control and power, the objective impartiality of scientific practice, which is a form of social conflict on the theoretical ground, and the establishment of the state and political authority over the relations of power, control and control in the beyond dimensions And the scales of legal and civil legitimacy.

What happened is that these ideas, which emerged from within European monetary theory, have turned into theoretical measures that establish post-colonial trends in their fight against Western centralism that use cognitive tools for control and domination. However, in recent years this approach has turned into an ideological and mobilizing material for the struggles of the human rights and civil movements in the Western countries themselves, and is no longer confined to the liberal political trends in the world of the South (India and Latin America in particular).

And these ideas have begun to be employed in the leftist currents, mainly in the feminist movement, gay groups, and trends defending the rights of minorities and immigrants, as is the case in the United States of America, where these currents represent an essential component of the Democratic Party in its new version.

However, these same ideas moved to the right-wing populist field, and became one of the basic slogans and sayings in defense of “indigenous groups” and “pure national identities,” and their influence focused on the traditional social base of the left, that is, the workers’ and rural agricultural milieu.

The struggle between the conservative right-wing and radical left populist trends has recently exploded on the same ground, i.e. the discourse of closed identity and directed knowledge, at a time when the critical liberal discourse based on the idea of ​​an open, rational cosmic identity and human rights equality has weakened.

The resort of some Arab writers in our days to the wave of a culture of abolition in the name of the rights of value and knowledge distinction and independent theoretical practice, often leads to the elimination of the scientific methodology of critical and objective analytical evidence, so that ideas are consistent, theses and theories are equal, and the truth devoid of whims and purposes is absent.

What must be emphasized is that if it is true that the human sciences cannot reach definitive objective facts, rather its ultimate goal is to present appropriate and accurate analytical models, and that the strict and decisive distinction between procedural concepts and value choices is an arbitrary measure .. then the transfer of ideological conflicts to The scientific research arena leads to the undermining of the human sciences project at its origin, which is an objective criticism of the axioms and prejudices that perpetuate domination and exploitation.