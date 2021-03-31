Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced that the date of the announcement and the disclosure of the identity of the two new Emirati astronauts from the applicants of the second batch, who will be chosen from among 4 current finalists, after they have taken the final stage tests that measure the psychological aspect, and their readiness to work within one team, is announced. Those who will be selected will join the astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, so that the UAE has 4 cadres to establish an integrated national team.

The center conducted psychological tests for the 4 candidates who qualified for the final stage of the Emirates Astronaut Program, the second batch to select 2 of them, as they were chosen from among 14 candidates, who are 9 males and 5 females, 9 of whom received a bachelor’s degree, 4 masters’s degree, while one candidate received They have a doctorate degree, while their scientific and academic backgrounds varied, including 4 working in the aviation sector, 9 engineers, and a candidate specializing in metrology.

The final evaluation phase of the 14 candidates took place at the hands of a committee made up of an elite group of specialists at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, including the astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, along with the astronauts from NASA: Anne McLean and Jessica Mayer.

The Emirates Astronaut Program received 4,305 applications to join the second batch of the program, an increase of 7% over the applications for the first batch, for which the number of applicants reached 4,022 Emiratis.

Candidates for the second batch were filtered to 2,099 applications based on the criteria of the Emirates Astronaut Program, which were evaluated on academic and scientific backgrounds, as the applicants underwent evaluations that included global intelligence testing, personal skills, and specialized evaluations, through which the best 1000 applicants were selected.

It is planned that the two astronauts from the second batch will join the “NASA Astronaut Program for 2021”, as part of a joint cooperation agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, to be trained at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

The two new astronauts will undergo a training plan within the country in principle to ensure their readiness to experiment with the astronauts of the US Space Agency NASA, while Al-Mansouri and Al-Niyadi complete their currently advanced professional training in the same center, which qualifies them to operate the International Space Station, and to carry out scientific research and missions in outer space. Benefit humanity.

The period of time for future advanced training by Emirati astronauts at NASA’s Johnson Space Center is about 18-24 months, qualifying them to become operators of the International Space Station and carry out long missions of more than 6 months, while the astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi continue Currently, these exercises are awaiting the announcement of the identity of the other two astronauts who will join them in their training to continue the qualification phase for them, in an effort to reach their levels of professionalism comparable to the astronauts with great experience.

The training program includes the same modules and components for the training of NASA astronauts, to qualify them to manage various tasks on the International Space Station, to train on spacewalk missions outside the station, and to stay for long periods in the International Station.

The training program includes several aspects of the scope of operations carried out on board the International Space Station, including handling station systems and controlling robots, T-38 courses, Russian language skills, and other courses on leadership skills on the International Space Station.

Missions

The program includes training on the routine missions that astronauts perform on board the International Space Station at Johnson Space Center, which qualify them to become station operators, while the routine exercises include operating and dealing with computer systems, storing and locating equipment, and communicating with ground stations.

These advanced exercises help the pioneers to carry out long missions on the International Space Station exceeding 6 months, as well as conduct all the missions of professional astronauts, which include maintenance, equipment installation and repair on board the International Station.

The training of the four Emirati astronauts at the Johnson Space Center extends from two to three years to the next, and includes training on the T-38 aircraft, the use of robots, as well as theoretical and practical training, in addition to spacewalks, leadership courses, and training in handling systems. The International Space Station in the US section, through to land and water survival exercises, and various physical exercises.