The identity of the perpetrator of the “Colorado Massacre” has been revealed.

Today, Tuesday, authorities revealed the identity of the perpetrator of a massacre in a grocery store in Colorado, USA.

The authorities said the perpetrator was a 21-year-old man facing 10 counts of murder. But the motives for the crime remain murky.

The police added that the suspect was named Ahmed Al-Alaiwi Al-Issa from the city of “Arvada” in Colorado, and his condition is stable after he was shot in the leg during an exchange of fire with the police in the “King Supers” store in “Boulder” city, 45 km northwest of Denver.

The ages of the victims, whose names were announced at a press conference Tuesday morning, are between 20 and 65 years old.

This is the second fatal accident in the United States in a week. A gunman killed eight people at three health clubs on March 16 in the Atlanta area, before his arrest.

Investigators said they were confident that this was al-Issa’s individual work, but did not go into any details about the possible motives for the massacre.

“It is too early to draw any conclusions at the present time,” Michael Schneider, in charge of the FBI field office in Denver, said during a press briefing.

Officials said that Al-Issa is expected to leave the hospital at a later time and transfer him to prison in preparation for his initial trial.