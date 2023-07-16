The identity of the mother of a baby abandoned on Selskokhozyaistvennaya Street in Moscow has been established

The identity of the mother of a one-year-old child abandoned in Moscow has been established. This is reported in Telegram– channel of the Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office.

A 24-year-old woman and a boy live in an apartment in a residential building on Selskokhozyaistvennaya Street. According to the woman, she was with the baby in the apartment. At some point, she fell asleep, leaving her son unattended. As a result, the child fell out of the window from the height of the fourth floor.

A citizen passing by the house heard the crying of a child and called emergency services. The baby, without visible bodily injuries, was handed over to the doctors for examination.