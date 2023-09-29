Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

The dramatic search for a 14-year-old from Bad Emstal who had been missing since Wednesday evening ended on Thursday evening with a sad certainty.

Bad Emstal – After the discovery of a female corpse in a remote forest area near the Bad Emstal district of Sand in the Kassel district, there now seems to be a sad certainty: the dead woman was the 14-year-old girl who disappeared from home on Wednesday evening.

“The identity of the dead people found is beyond doubt,” explained Ulrike Schaake from the press office of the North Hesse Police Headquarters merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA on Friday morning.

A forensics employee goes to the site. A woman’s body was discovered in Bad-Emstal, in the Kassel district. Police did not rule out foul play on Thursday evening. © Swen Pförtner/dpa

Missing 14-year-old from northern Hesse: girl’s body found in forest

“As part of the search for the 14-year-old from Bad Emstal, who has been missing since yesterday, a lifeless young female person was found in a forest area near Bad Emstal-Sand around 5:30 p.m.,” the police said on Thursday evening. An emergency doctor could only determine that the young woman was dead. It was not initially clear whether the body was that of the missing girl.

Tragic certainty: Missing 14-year-old found dead in the forest near Bad Emstal

Now there is sad certainty, as the Kassel criminal police announced. It is assumed “that the young female person found dead was the 14-year-old from Bad Emstal who had been missing since yesterday and who the police had already been looking for.”

Missing 14-year-old from northern Hesse: forensics completed, autopsy tomorrow

According to press spokeswoman Schaake, the on-site forensics, which lasted well into the night, have been completed. “The autopsy will take place tomorrow, which should provide information about what exactly happened,” Schaake told the merkur.de.

Missing girl found in northern Hesse: Police were looking for witnesses

Since Thursday afternoon, the police had been publicly searching for the missing girl from Bad Emstal-Sand and asking for information from the public. At the same time, an intensive search operation took place in the forest area, during which some of the girl’s clothing was eventually found. The 14-year-old left her home on Wednesday evening (September 27th, 2023) at around 6:30 p.m. and did not return afterwards.

The community is deeply saddened by this Death of missing 14-year-old girl united, like that hna.de reported. Hundreds of people expressed their condolences online, while candles were lit locally for the deceased teenager.

Foul play cannot still be ruled out: “Further findings will only be revealed after the autopsy, which is expected to take place tomorrow,” said Ulrike Schaake.