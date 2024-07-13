RT: Belgorod deserter turns out to be from the Chuvash village of Yuskasy

The contract soldier who opened fire at a military deployment point in the Belgorod region turned out to be from Chuvashia. This reports RT.

According to the TV channel, the shooting at the military deployment point in the Belgorod region was carried out by serviceman Alexey Zhuravlev. The man, born in 1995, served in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces under contract. He was originally from the Chuvash village of Yuskasy.

The media reported that Zhuravlev and his brother left their native village about 20 years ago. Close relatives left behind a house with a plot of land, which they tried to sell for demolition for four years for 200 thousand rubles.

A shooting at a military deployment point in the Belgorod Region occurred on the night of July 12. A 28-year-old contract soldier was declared wanted, a criminal case was opened under articles on desertion and attempted murder. As a result of the incident, three soldiers did not survive, and several more people were injured.