The identity of one of the protesters who died during the storming of the Capitol in Washington is revealed. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the man was the creator of the Trumparoo website, which supports President Donald Trump.

According to the newspaper, 50-year-old Benjamin Philips arrived at the rally from Pennsylvania. In addition, he organized the delivery of several dozen Trump supporters to the American capital.

The deceased worked as a web developer and created the Trumparoo website, which brings together the supporters of the current president.

The protests on January 6 killed four people. Among them is Ashley Babitt, a veteran of the United States Air Force who was shot in the chest in the Capitol building, which resulted in her death in hospital. Her husband revealed that she served in the United States Air Force for 14 years and was a senior security officer.

On January 6, Republican protesters stormed the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections. According to this data, Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential elections. During the protests, police detained nearly 70 rioters.