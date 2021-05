The identity of one shooter who opened fire in the Kazan school was identified. It turned out to be 19-year-old Ilnaz Renatovich Galyaviev, according to the Baza edition in its Telegram-channel.

The incident occurred at an educational institution on Faizi Street on Tuesday morning, May 11. Two men with weapons entered the school and opened fire. One of the shooters was detained, the second remains in the building.