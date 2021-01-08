The Russian-speaking woman detained at the Capitol in connection with the protests in Washington, was 54-year-old Yevgenia Malimon. Reported by Buzzfeed.

Malimon was arrested along with her daughter Christina for curfew violation and illegal entry. In court, the woman asked to provide her with an interpreter from the Russian language.

According to the American publication, Christina Malimon does indeed speak Russian and has connections with Moldova, but no evidence has been found that she or her mother are Russian citizens. It is noted that Christina is an active supporter of the current US President Donald Trump and the deputy leader of the Young Republicans of Oregon movement.

Earlier US President-elect Joe Biden called the protesters who broke into the Capitol building terrorists. “They should be treated like a group of thugs, insurgents, white supremacists, anti-Semites … They are bandits, bandits, and they are terrorists, internal terrorists,” Biden said. He stressed that those who participated in the riots must be tried.

On January 6, a rally of supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who did not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president, ended with the storming of the Capitol building and clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.