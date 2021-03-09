Russian President Vladimir Putin on the evening of March 4 met in the Kremlin with former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon. The identity of the European guest of the Russian leader was revealed by the Kommersant edition.

Journalists of the publication indicated that about Fillon’s visit on March 3 reported at the press service of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Russie). At the same time, they stressed that Fillon and Putin collaborated between 2007 and 2012, when the Frenchman served as prime minister, and since then they have developed friendly relations. In particular, it was noted that Fillon was among those whom the Russian leader personally congratulated in December on the upcoming holidays.

Putin spoke about the meeting with a certain foreigner on March 4. According to him, the guest was surprised at the busy Moscow during the coronavirus pandemic. “He says: you know, I was surprised to come to Moscow. Moscow lives! We, he says, in our big cities, and this is one of the largest cities in Europe, there are rare cars on the streets, there are almost no people, everything is closed, ”the Russian leader recounted his conversation with a foreigner.

Later, the presidential press secretary explained that the meeting with a foreign citizen in the Kremlin, which Putin spoke about, belongs to the category of personal contacts. “Since it was a personal meeting, I have no information about who was his interlocutor,” he admitted.