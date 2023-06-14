The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security announced that fines for violations of the national system for tracking trucks and shipments contained in the Cabinet’s decision regarding administrative fines for the system will be applied starting from October 31, 2023.

The Director General of the Authority, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, said that the wise leadership directed that registration in the system be available to owners and owners of means of transporting goods and give them a period to reconcile their situation and register before October 31, 2023, to motivate them to register in the system during the approved registration period, pointing out that the decision of the Council of Ministers Concerning the establishment of the national system for tracking trucks and shipments, it stipulated the prohibition of the activity of land transport of goods in the country, through customs ports, or the transit of trucks through the country’s ports without registering in the system and installing the electronic tracking device on the truck or goods.

He added, “According to the details of the decision, all truck owners must register in the system and provide correct data, install electronic tracking devices on the truck, update their data periodically, and notify the authority in the event of stopping the activity of transporting goods completely or temporarily.”

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili confirmed that the authority will start applying the administrative fines mentioned in the Cabinet’s decision, as of October 31, 2023.

For his part, the Director General of Customs at the Authority, Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al-Falasi, said that the list of administrative fines mentioned in the decision includes seven violations for which varying financial fines are imposed according to the type of violation. At the forefront of these violations is the violation of failure to register in the system within the specified time period. Where a fine of one thousand dirhams is imposed on those who fail to register for the first month, in addition to one hundred dirhams for each month that follows in the event of continuing non-registration, with a maximum of 5 thousand dirhams.

He added, “The list of violations includes failure to renew registration in the system within 60 days from the date of expiry of the registration, or failure to update data within 30 days from the date of changing the data. Dirhams, as well as a fine of 5,000 dirhams and a maximum of 10,000 dirhams for owners of means of transport who provide misleading or incorrect data in the registration application.

The Director General of Customs said: “A fine is imposed in the event that truck owners or drivers destroy, remove or tamper with the locks of the electronic tracking device or affiliated devices, or open the shipment before reaching its destination, with a value of one thousand dirhams and a maximum of 5 thousand dirhams. The specific route of the truck, changing the truck driver, or changing the head of the truck without informing the competent authority, then a fine of 500 dirhams is imposed, with a maximum of two thousand dirhams. and a maximum of 10,000 dirhams.