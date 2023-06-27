The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security confirmed the continuation of work in the centers providing services for identity, nationality, residence and foreigners affairs and its operations rooms at the state level during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

She indicated that her customer happiness centers at the state level during the Eid days will continue to receive customer requests and provide services to them from nine in the morning until one in the afternoon, from Tuesday to Thursday, provided that Friday hours end at twelve noon, in addition to submitting requests Obtaining services through the Authority’s website and smart application around the clock during the Eid holiday.

The authority explained its keenness to make customers happy and provide services to them during the holidays, with the aim of making them happy and improving their quality of life, taking into account their social and humanitarian conditions.

The authority extended its sincere congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership, Emiratis, residents and affiliates on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

His Excellency Major General Suhail Juma Al Khaili, Director General of Identity and Passports, said: “The Authority extends its sincere congratulations and blessings to all customers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. The Authority will continue to provide its services during the Eid Al-Adha holiday around the clock, and we are always ready to serve customers. fine”.