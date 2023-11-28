The identities of the murdered Russian woman and her daughter in Turkey have become known

The bodies found in Bodrum belong to 42-year-old Russian woman Dvizova and her daughter

The identities of the murdered Russian woman and her daughter in Turkish Bodrum have become known. The bodies found belong to 42-year-old Irina Dvizova and her 15-year-old daughter Dayana Dvizova. Telegram channel reports this Shot.

According to him, a few days ago a Russian woman and her daughter went missing. Relatives were unable to contact them and went to the Konacik area, where the missing people lived. Upon entering the house, they saw blood on the sofa, suspected that the mother and daughter might have been killed, and contacted the Bodrum district police department.

The police tracked the car driving away from the house using cameras. The murdered Russian woman worked as a realtor in Turkey. According to the Telegram channel Mash, in Bodrum, Dvizova rented a villa. Her Finnish husband is suspected of double murder and is being sought.