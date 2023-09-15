Baza: in addition to the pilot, there were two crew members on the hijacked Mi-8 helicopter

In addition to the pilot Maxim Kuzminov, there were two crew members on the Mi-8 helicopter hijacked for Ukraine; their identities were revealed by Baza in its Telegram-channel.

According to the portal, along with Kuzminov on board were 28-year-old graduates of the Zhukovsky and Gagarin Air Force Academy and the Syzran Flight School – Nikita and Khurshed; the names of the servicemen were not given.

Baza adds that none of the relatives of the military were informed of their fate after the landing of the hijacked helicopter, despite the fact that the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine and Kuzminov himself claim the “liquidation” of the crew. The location of the military is currently unknown.

On September 5, it became known that Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov hijacked an Mi-8 helicopter from Kursk, after which he headed to Ukraine. The hijacking itself occurred on August 9. A month later, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine admitted that it was military intelligence that convinced Kuzminov to hijack the helicopter.