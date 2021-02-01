After an alarming increase in cases, Germany has managed to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic between its borders in recent days thanks to the restrictions that began to apply a few weeks ago and that will continue in force until at least next February 14. The cumulative incidence is declining and the worst of the third wave of disease appears to be passing.

However, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and the country’s top epidemiologist Christian Drosten have asked citizens for caution. and that they do not relax prevention measures at any time, especially in the face of the appearance of new strains of the coronavirus, considered more contagious by the scientific community.

Travel limitations

In an interview on the German TV show Tagesthemen, Drosten reviewed the evolution of the COVID-19 crisis and the effectiveness of the restrictions. The virologist considers that Limitations imposed on travel are being key to slowing the progression of the disease and is in favor of increasing them “almost to zero” in the cases of international flights.

It is a position that for the moment has been reflected in the ban until February 17 of travel from countries affected by the mutations and that includes the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil. This measure has joined others that were already in force, such as the closure of schools, and that the expert asks not to make more flexible for the moment.

The risk of removing restrictions

Drosten believes that Germany will still have to wait months to achieve the desired group immunity, despite the fact that the vaccination process is fully active. “At some point we will have vaccinated so many people that the virus will no longer spread by itself. However, I’m not sure this will happen anytime soon “, he claimed.

For this reason, it considers it advisable not to ease most of the restrictions until that objective is achieved. The virologist, who already expressed his great concern about the transmission capacity of the British strain in an interview in Der Spiegel, points out that If the measures were lifted, the country would face “a scenario in which the virus multiplies again with great force.”

Drosten already warned in Der Spiegel that “immense economic, social, political and perhaps legal pressure” could arise to remove restrictions once the population at risk has been vaccinated, a situation in which, in his opinion, you should not give in because of the danger involved. “It would be a miscalculation because we should not allow very high incidences even among the youngest” assured in the program Tagesthemen.