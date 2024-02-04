The champion of the world Angel Di Maria35 years old, was honored a few months ago by his colleagues from the argentine national team at the Maracaná in Rio de Janeiro, as it was his last commitment in the South American Qualifiers with the “Albiceleste” team, since he will say goodbye to the team after the Copa América in the United States, in 2024.
With the dream intact of leaving Benfica to return to the club of his loves, Rosario Central, to trace the last flashes of his tremendous career, which included, in addition to being champion of the world, of America and of the Finalissima with the “Albiceleste” steps through clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus, “Fideo” He was challenged to put together an ideal 11 with players with whom he has shared a squad, and he was encouraged to put it together. Here it is.
Together they were champions of the world, of America and of the Finalissima. Dibu was key in each of the tournaments won. He met him in the final stretch of his career and earned his place.
Di María did not dare to choose a right back to put in his ideal XI: he could have chosen Gonzalo Montiel or Nahuel Molina, teammates in the Argentine team, but he did not name them. Who would you have put?
They share the Argentine national team and the club (Benfica, from Portugal). Friends off and on the court. The reference could not be missing.
With the Spaniard, considered one of the best defenders in the history of football, he shared both at Real Madrid and at PSG. A phenomenon.
The Argentine and the Brazilian had fun during their time at Real Madrid, taking advantage of the left wing to mix speed with quality. Two very technical and skilled players.
Although they shared many years with the Argentine team and could not win titles, since only when Masche said goodbye was the national team able to lift a trophy, Angelito recognized him as the “Little Boss” and put him as a central midfielder in his ideal team. OK.
Rui Manuel César Costa is a Portuguese former footballer and current president of Sport Lisboa e Benfica. He shared a squad with Angelito in the Argentine's first cycle there, from 2007-08 to 2009-10. Absolute quality.
What to say about these two. They fought it, endured many insults and were finally able to win titles with the shirt they love so much. The presence of the best player in history is obviously undisputed here.
Another Brazilian in the ideal team that could not be missing, since Neymar Jr is one of the most talented players that the “Verdeamarelha” has produced. They shared a team at Paris Saint Germain and had fun.
Others who shared a team at Paris Saint Germain. Di María got tired of assisting Kylian, one of the best players on the planet and called to be one of the successors to CR7 and Messi.
Di María also shared a squad at PSG with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the best forwards in recent years. The Swede always demonstrated spectacular and amazing quality despite his high height. A phenomenon.
